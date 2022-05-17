Man killed in Brooklyn house fire: cops

A man was killed in a blaze that broke out at a Brooklyn home late Monday, officials said.

The fire erupted just after 10 p.m. inside the one-story residence on Brighton 5th Street near Ocean View Avenue in Brighton Beach, authorities said.

Once the flames were knocked down, officers found an unidentified adult male unconscious and unresponsive in the basement, police said.

The fire erupted just after 10 p.m. inside the one-story residence. Citizen App

The fire was placed under control by about 11:30 p.m. Citizen App

He was rushed to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

Four firefighters went to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY.

The blaze reached two alarms, bringing 25 units with 110 fire personnel to the scene, fire officials said.

The man was rushed to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Citizen App

Four firefighters went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Citizen App

It was placed under control by about 11:30 p.m.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation by fire marshals Tuesday morning.