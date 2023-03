A man was killed as fire ripped through a Brooklyn apartment Thursday night, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 8:20 p.m. on the first floor of a four-story building on Prospect Place near New York Avenue in Crown Heights, the FDNY said.

An unidentified adult male was found inside Apartment 1L and pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.





No one else was hurt.

The blaze was placed under control around 9:15 p.m., fire officials said.