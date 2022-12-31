Man killed during freak accident on Gowanus Expressway: cops

A Queens man was killed during a freak incident involving four cars on the Gowanus Expressway early Saturday morning, police said.

Manoj Thapa, 32, of Ridgewood, was struck down while checking out damage that had occurred to his vehicle on the Gowanus, near 55th Street in Sunset Park, shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said.

The deadly episode unfolded when Thapa stopped his Toyota Camry behind a Nissan Sentra that had become disabled in the right lane, authorities said.

A third motorist, behind the wheel of a Toyota Venza SUV, then clipped Thapa’s Camry, an NYPD spokesman said.

The driver of the Venza then pulled over, got out of his SUV and then began surveying the damage with Thapa, who was also out of his vehicle, police said.

That’s when tragedy struck and a BMW slammed into Thapa, pinning him against his own car, police said.

One of the drivers had a breathalyzer test administered at the scene.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.



Advertisement The four-car accident happened on Gowanus Expressway.



Advertisement

Thapa was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

The 24-year-old driver of the BMW stayed with his vehicle, police said. Both he and the driver of the Toyota Venza went to Lutheran Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.