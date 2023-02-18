Man killed after being hit by NYC subway train in Brooklyn

A man was struck and killed by an NYC subway train in Brooklyn early Saturday, police said.

The victim, an unidentified man in his 20s, was “observed” on the tracks when he was hit by a southbound A train at the Broadway Junction subway station — located at the border of Bedford-Stuyvesant and East New York, police said.

Medical personnel transport a stretcher to retrieve the male who was hit the train early Saturday morning in Brooklyn. Seth Gottfried

A blood-stained A train is seen at the Broadway Junction stop where a man was fatally struck. Seth Gottfried



Police officers, construction crew and other first responders at the scene where the male was struck by the train. Seth Gottfried



The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight, cops said.

“It doesn’t look like there’s criminality involved,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.