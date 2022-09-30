Man jumps to death in front of Penn Station train

A man jumped to his death in front of a Penn Station subway train late Thursday, cops said.

The straphanger, believed to be in his 20s, leaped in front of a No. 1 train pulling into 34th Street-Penn Station around 11:30 p.m., the train operator told police.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, jumped in front of a No. 1 train pulling into 34th Street-Penn Station around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Robert Mecea

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not immediately identified.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Robert Mecea

Trains were initially running with “extensive delays” after the late-night incident.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.