A man is in critical condition after he jumped in front of a Manhattan train late Monday, cops said.

The man – whose age was not immediately available – lunged into the path of an oncoming northbound N train around 11:15 p.m., police said. It is unclear why he jumped.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, cops said early Tuesday.

The incident led to some delays on the N and Q lines, the MTA tweeted.