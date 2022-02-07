The Hamden Journal

Man in traditional Jewish garb randomly attacked in Brooklyn

A man in traditional Jewish garb was randomly attacked while walking in Brooklyn on Friday night, police said.

The 24-year-old victim was sucker-punched by a male suspect in front of 104 Stockton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Video provided by police shows the suspect sneak out from between cars and run up to the victim before slugging him in the face.

The victim was treated at the scene.

The suspect fled in the opposite direction after the attack and was still on the loose as of early Monday.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

