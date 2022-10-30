Man in Nazi uniform kicked out of Manhattan bar

A man in a Nazi uniform was intimidated into leaving a Soho bar as patrons shamed and threatened him.

The incident was captured on a video posted to Twitter Saturday night, as costumed Halloween revelers imbibed across the boroughs.

In the clip, the smiling young man, donning full regalia including a swastika armband, sidled up to the bar at Fanelli Cafe, leaving other patrons aghast.

“What is wrong with you?,” one woman demanded.

The would-be customer shrugged as he appeared to be denied service and exchanged words with a customer that told him to leave in vulgar terms.

“F–k you mate,” the offensively costumed man retorted.

“You want to get f—ed up? [Leave] for your own safety,” the woman implored as a man walked up to the unwanted patron and pointed to the door, prompting him to exit.

The 18 second clip had been viewed 1.7 million times on Sunday morning.

“Perfect response from the people in the bar though,” one viewer wrote.

“Shocked no one punched his smirking face,” another said.

“Honestly is so disgusting to still see stuff like this in 2022. People seem to think it was a long time, when in fact I’m only the 2nd generation after the Holocaust,” one woman replied.