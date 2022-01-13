Man in critical condition after rental hall shooting in NYC

A man is clinging to life after he was shot inside a Brooklyn rental hall early Thursday – and two other wounded victims may have been shot during the same incident, cops said.

Shots rang out inside the ENR rental hall on East 92nd Street near Farragut Road in Canarsie around 3:45 a.m., striking a man twice in the head, authorities said.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Two other people, a man and woman – both shot once in the leg – walked into Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cops were still investigating later in the morning whether they were both shot during the same incident. The ages of the victims were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.