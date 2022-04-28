Man holds up two NYC stores in broad daylight: cops

A man held up two Manhattan stores in broad daylight this week – in one case displaying a gun and shoving a worker to the ground, cops said. 

The suspect first targeted Savvy New York, a handbag wholesale store, on West 29th Street near Sixth Avenue in Chelsea around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said. 

He walked up to the counter and brandished a handgun before he shoved a 29-year-old female worker to the ground, demanding money, authorities said. 

He then opened the counter and grabbed $691 from the register, cops said. 

The suspect fled on foot, heading west on West 29th Street. 

Later that afternoon, the alleged culprit made a second stop at 7-Eleven on Eighth Avenue near West 37th Street in Midtown, cops said. 

There, he demanded money from the 25-year-old employee as he placed his hand in his pocket, simulating a handgun, police said. 

Police say the suspect held up two Manhattan stores in broad daylight this week.
But the worker refused his orders and the suspect took off, fleeing empty-handed and heading north on Eighth Avenue. 

Police released surveillance footage of him early Thursday. 

He is described as in his 50s, 5-foot-6 and bald. He was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

