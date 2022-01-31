Man hit with metal pipe, robbed on NYC subway: cops

A 38-year-old man was struck with a metal pipe and robbed as he slept on a Manhattan train late Sunday, cops said.

The victim was snoozing on a northbound A train at 181st Street in Hudson Heights around 9:30 p.m. when three suspects approached him and one of them struck him with a metal pipe, authorities said.

The crew swiped his cell phone before fleeing to the street, cops said.

The victim also got off the train, and was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition with a cut on his head.

His attackers had not been caught by Monday morning.

The incident came hours after another straphanger was mugged in Upper Manhattan, cops said.

The rider was waiting on the northbound platform of the No. 1 train at the West 145th Street/Broadway Station in Hamilton Heights around 3 a.m. Sunday when two men and a woman approached – and one of them socked the victim in the face, authorities said.

The robbers took a cell phone and $20 from the rider before they fled to the street.