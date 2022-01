A man was gunned down outside of a Queens massage parlor on Monday evening, police said.

The 44-year-old victim was shot in his neck during a fight in front of Shangrong Spa on 41st Avenue near College Point Boulevard in Flushing just before 5 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The man was unconscious when first responders arrived. He was taken by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital and pronounced dead. He wasn’t publicly identified Monday night.

No arrests were immediately made.