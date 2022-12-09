Man found slain in NYC subway station

A man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday. 

The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. 

Authorities confirmed early Friday that the man’s death was ruled a homicide.
First responders work at the taped-off scene at the West 4th Street station.
The man had not been identified by Friday morning.
Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide. 

Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made. 