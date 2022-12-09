Man found slain in NYC subway station

A man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday.

The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

Authorities confirmed early Friday that the man’s death was ruled a homicide. Seth Gottfried

The man had not been identified by Friday morning. Seth Gottfried

Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made.