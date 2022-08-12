Man found dead inside NYC trash compactor chute, cops say

A man was found dead inside a trash compactor chute in Brooklyn early Friday, authorities said.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, was found dead at the bottom of the chute within the Medgar Evers apartments on Gates Avenue near Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 4 a.m., cops said.

Preliminarily, investigators believe the man – who has not yet been identified – entered the chute on his own volition, on the first floor.

Then he either fell or somehow made his way to the compactor portion, where he was cut up by the mechanism, cops said.

His death did not immediately appear suspicious, police said.