Man found dead after FDNY douses fire at homeless encampment

Man found dead after FDNY douses fire at homeless encampment

by

A man was found dead after a fire was extinguished at a homeless encampment in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, cops said.

The unidentified man was alone and may have been cooking food when the fire erupted, according to police.

The flames were spotted by the NYPD’s Aviation Unit along the side of the Belt Parkway near the Flatbush Avenue exit around 12:20 a.m., authorities said.

The blaze was doused by firefighters.
Seth Gottfried
On Sunday May 1st 2022 at approx. 12:20AM FDNY was called to the w/b Belt Parkway, at Flatbush Avenue, for a brush fire. Upon extinguishing the fire, a body was found. Police believe a homeless male accidently started a fire and may have caught fire himself while trying to put it out. The aided was pronounced DOA. Seth Gottfried
The flames were spottedby the NYPD’s Aviation Unit.
Seth Gottfried
On Sunday May 1st 2022 at approx. 12:20AM FDNY was called to the w/b Belt Parkway, at Flatbush Avenue, for a brush fire. Upon extinguishing the fire, a body was found. Police believe a homeless male accidently started a fire and may have caught fire himself while trying to put it out. The aided was pronounced DOA. Seth Gottfried
NYPD officials investigate near the area of the fire.
Seth Gottfried

The blaze was doused by firefighters, who discovered the unresponsive man with burns to his body, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, officials said.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.