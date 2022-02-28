Man follows woman home, sexually assaults her in NYC building

A creep followed a woman home in Brooklyn before sexually assaulting and viciously pummeling her over the weekend, cops said.

The suspect trailed the 28-year-old woman as she walked from the R train station at 45th Street and Fourth Avenue to her home in Sunset Park just before 6 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

He followed her into her apartment building near 44th Street and Third Avenue, where he started to masturbate and make sexual comments toward her, police said.

He then grabbed her with one hand as he continued to masturbate — before gripping her neck and punching her multiple times in the face and body, cops said.

He then took off, heading east on Third Avenue on foot.

The victim went to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

Footage released by cops Sunday shows the suspect, wearing a dark hooded jacket and a baseball cap and carrying a backpack, walking through an emergency exit door at the train station.

An eerily similar attack happened in February 2020, when cops say a perv followed a 25-year-old woman from the same station and up the stairs of her apartment building.

“Let me get all your stuff,” the man allegedly said, acting as if he had a firearm and grabbed her cellphone and credit cards.

Then the suspect — who was believed to be homeless — bent the woman over and masturbated on her before taking off, police said.

Earlier this month, the city was rocked by the murder of Christina Yuna Lee, who was also followed into her building by a vagrant, who stabbed her to death in her apartment.