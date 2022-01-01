Man fatally struck by NYC subway train in the Bronx

A 36-year-old man was fatally struck by a Bronx subway train early Saturday, police said.

The man was on the roadbed at the Fordham Road subway station — at the intersection of Fordham Road and Grand Concourse — when he was hit by a D train at about 2:45 a.m., according to police.

The unidentified victim, a Bronx resident, was on the southbound tracks as the train entered the station, police said.

“The operator of train tried to stop as the man tried to climb back on the platform and he was struck by the train,” an NYPD spokesman said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the man was on the tracks, police said.

The victim was declared dead on the scene by first responders, cops said.