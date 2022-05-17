Man fatally struck by Mercedes-Benz driver in NYC

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while trying to cross a busy roadway in Brooklyn on Monday night, according to police.

The man, who has not been identified, was hit by a 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 550 while trying to get across Eastern Parkway around 9 p.m. when he was hit near Franklin Avenue, police said.

Police said the man, who was believed to be in his mid-40s, struck his head on the pavement after being hit and was immediately rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wayne Carrington

Wayne Carrington

Wayne Carrington

The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old woman, remained at the scene. Police have not filed any charges against her.

Police are still working on identifying the victim.