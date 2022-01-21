The Hamden Journal

Man fatally struck by Manhattan A train

Man fatally struck by Manhattan A train

A man was fatally struck by a train in Manhattan early Friday, cops said. 

He was killed when an A train struck him at West 4th Street-Washington Square station in Greenwich Village at around 5:40 a.m., police said. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not a victim of a crime, but it was not immediately clear how he ended up on the tracks, police said. 

“Northbound A E trains are delayed/re-routed while emergency teams responds to a person who was struck by a train at W 4 St-Wash Sq,” the MTA tweeted around 6 a.m.

“Northbound A trains are running express from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus Circle.”

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.