Man fatally struck by Manhattan A train

A man was fatally struck by a train in Manhattan early Friday, cops said.

He was killed when an A train struck him at West 4th Street-Washington Square station in Greenwich Village at around 5:40 a.m., police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not a victim of a crime, but it was not immediately clear how he ended up on the tracks, police said.

“Northbound A E trains are delayed/re-routed while emergency teams responds to a person who was struck by a train at W 4 St-Wash Sq,” the MTA tweeted around 6 a.m.

“Northbound A trains are running express from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus Circle.”