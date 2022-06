A man was stabbed to death by his machete-wielding uncle in Queens Sunday morning, cops said.

The 29-year-old victim was found at 88-27 187 Place in Jamaica around 5 a.m. He was stabbed in the back and right hand, cops said.

Emergency workers pronounced him dead on the scene. His 50-year-old uncle was arrested with charges pending, according to cops.

The dead man was identified as Neraz Roberts, according to police. The uncle’s name wasn’t immediately released.