Man fatally shot on LIRR train in Ronkonkoma: officials

A man was fatally shot on an LIRR train in Ronkonkoma early Wednesday, officials said.

The victim was shot around 1:45 a.m. on a train set to depart for Penn Station six minutes later, an MTA Police spokesman said.

Another man fled the scene, according to the spokesman.

The train where the shooting happened was canceled, as well as an eastbound train at Central Islip that was heading to Ronkonkoma.

Ronkonkoma Branch customers were told they could face 5 to 10 minute delays during their morning commutes.

The motive for the deadly shooting was not immediately known.

MTA Police and the Suffolk County Police Department are conducting a joint investigation.