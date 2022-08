A man was fatally shot in the head in the Bronx on Friday afternoon, police said.

The 49-year-old victim was shot outside of a playground near NYCHA’s St. Mary’s Houses at 700 East 156th Street at about 4:15 p.m., cops said.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Police said witnesses saw a person fleeing the scene on a scooter, but it’s not clear if they were involved.