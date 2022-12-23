Man fatally shot in fight outside NYC club

A 42-year-old man was gunned down during a fight outside a Bronx club late Thursday, cops said.

Jeffrey Pierre was squabbling with another man outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road near East 240th Street in Wakefield just before midnight when a third person who wasn’t involved in the clash opened fire at him, authorities said.

Cops responding to a 911 call found Pierre with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

A third person who wasn’t involved in the fight allegedly shot Pierre multiple times in the torso. Citizen

Police said Friday morning that they did not know what the fight was over.

At least two other people were hurt by gunfire in the city overnight, cops said.

A man was blasted in the arm on Lincoln Avenue near Sutter Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, just before 7 p.m., cops said.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Three men wearing all black fled the scene, cops said.

In East Harlem in Manhattan, another man was shot in the chest on Lexington Avenue near East 112th Street just before 6:30 p.m., cops said.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The motive was not known in either incident.