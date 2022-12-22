Man fatally shoots himself at Mount Sinai Hospital in Brooklyn

A man fatally shot himself in the head inside a Brooklyn hospital on Thursday night, police said.

The man, believed to be a patient, turned a gun on himself around 6:15 p.m. on the third floor of Mount Sinai Brooklyn, police and sources said.

He later died from his injuries, cops said.

Police said that a gun was recovered at the scene.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic shooting incident at Mount Sinai Brooklyn,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Post.

“We’re working closely with authorities who are actively investigating this matter and are very grateful for the quick response of our security team and the authorities to ensure the safety of our patients and staff,” the statement said.

Police confirmed that the investigation was ongoing.