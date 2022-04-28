Man drops 3 dogs before leaping from Manhattan building

A man dropped three dogs from his 14th-floor apartment before leaping off a Lower East Side building Thursday afternoon, police sources said.

The man, who is believed to be in his 50s or 60s, jumped from 575 Grand Street around 3:30 p.m., sources said.

Two of the dogs died while the third broke its legs, according to the sources.

The man was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with “severe trauma” and died a short time later, the sources said.

The NYPD did not immediately have any info on the incident.

The FDNY confirms a patient was transported to the hospital from the location.

The window the man leaped from after throwing the three dogs. Gregory P. Mango

NYPD responding to the scene on Grand Street. Gregory P. Mango

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.