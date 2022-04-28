Man drops 3 dogs before leaping from Manhattan building

A man dropped three dogs from his 14th-floor apartment before leaping off a Lower East Side building Thursday afternoon, police sources said.
The man, who is believed to be in his 50s or 60s, jumped from 575 Grand Street around 3:30 p.m., sources said.
Two of the dogs died while the third broke its legs, according to the sources.
The man was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with “severe trauma” and died a short time later, the sources said.
The NYPD did not immediately have any info on the incident.
The FDNY confirms a patient was transported to the hospital from the location.
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.