Man dies after being found battered on a NYC street

A 51-year-old man died a week after he was found badly battered on a Bronx street – and investigators are eyeing his death as suspicious, cops said Wednesday.

Police responded around 6:15 a.m. June 25 to a call of a robbery in progress on West 230th Street near Heath Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers found the unidentified man lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with head trauma.

He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on July 2, police said.

The victim had no identification on him when he was found. It’s unclear what was stolen from him, if anything, because he was unable to speak prior to his death.

Three men are being sought for questioning in connection to the man’s death.

The trio were spotted by street cameras near where the victim was found. NYPD

Video released Wednesday shows the unidentified males getting out of a maroon Kia Optima, with the New Jersey plate #D19-NWB, and walking to the area where the victim was standing at the time of the incident.

A short time later, the same men re-entered the Kia and drove away.

The vehicle was last seen on West 207 Street in Manhattan on that same day, cops said.

His exact cause of death is under investigation by the city medical examiner’s office.