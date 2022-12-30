Man dead, woman critical after driving SUV off bridge onto LIRR tracks

A 70-year-old man died and a woman is critical after driving off a bridge in Brooklyn onto some Long Island Rail Road train tracks, cops said.

The man, whose name was not released, suffered a medical emergency near Atlantic and Vanderbilt avenues in Prospect Heights around 12:45 p.m. Friday and lost control of his SUV, according to police.

EMS rushed the man to Methodist Hospital but he could not be saved.

The woman, whose age was not known, was taken to Methodist Hospital as well and remained in critical condition Friday evening.