Man dead, another two women stabbed in fatal home invasion in Brooklyn

A 61-year-old man was killed and two of his daughters were stabbed in a home invasion in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, cops and sources said.

Two robbers broke into the family’s home on 17th Avenue near 82nd Street in Bensonhurst around 6 a.m. demanding money from a safe, according to police.

One of them stabbed the dad multiple times, killing him, according to police. His name was not immediately released.

The daughters, 19 and 22, were also stabbed during the break in.

The younger was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center where she was in critical condition. Her older sister was taken to NYU Langone Hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim’s two daughters were also stabbed during the break-in.

The robbers broke in and demanded money from a safe, according to police.



Advertisement

Cops said there was no safe in the home and the robbers took off.

It was unclear why the family was targeted.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.