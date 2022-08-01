Man cuts woman with boxcutter in Midtown

A woman was randomly slashed by a man with a boxcutter as she walked down a Midtown street Sunday, police said.

The 59-year-old victim was sliced in the right hand by the man who crept up behind her on Seventh Avenue near West 42nd Street in an unprovoked attack around 10 a.m., according to cops.

Dramatic video shared by the NYPD shows the suspect a few steps behind the woman as she pulls a shopping trolley down the block.

He raises the blade in the air, with his arm outstretched towards the sky, before suddenly lunging at the woman and slashing the blade down on her right hand.

The man uttered no words before stabbing the woman’s hand, police said.

The woman was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled eastbound on East 42nd Street before cops arrived.

The 59-year-old victim was sliced in the right hand by the suspect. Paul Martinka

Video shows the man raising a blade in the air and slashing the woman. DCPI

Police are asking anyone with information in regard to the incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.