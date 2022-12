A man who was trying to cross the Grand Central Parkway in Queens Sunday morning died after he was struck by multiple vehicles — but only one remained on the scene, cops said.

The unidentified man was found with trauma to his body in the eastbound lanes just before Exit 10 for the Long Island Expressway around 3:15 a.m.

One of the vehicles, a Mercedes SUV, remained on the scene.

Only one of the multiple drivers who hit the man remained on the scene. Seth Gottfried

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and his identity wasn’t immediately released.

Police were looking for video.