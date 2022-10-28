Man clinging to life after leaping in front of NYC subway train

A man is clinging to life after he jumped in front of a subway train on the Upper West Side on Friday, authorities said.

The unidentified man was seen lunging into the path of the southbound No. 3 train as it entered the 96th Street station around 11:40 a.m., cops said.

His injuries are considered life-threatening, according to police, who did not immediately have information on the hospital where the injured man was taken.

The incident snarled subway service afterward, with some lingering service changes by the afternoon, according to the MTA’s Twitter.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.