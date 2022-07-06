Man charged with assault for pushing female NYPD employee into subway pole

A man was busted Wednesday for a violent attack on a lower Manhattan subway that left a civilian NYPD employee with a broken eye socket, cops said.

Muslim Brunson, 43, was charged with assault for allegedly pushing the 53-year-old woman into a subway pole so hard that her eye socket and cheekbone were fractured, according to police.

The attack happened after the woman boarded a No. 4 subway at the Fulton Street station around 11 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of facial injuries. The suspect, who fled after the attack, was described as 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds.

Brunson was arrested for robbery in 2019, police sources said.

Brunson lists an address in Maryland. He also has an address in Burlington, New Jersey, police sources said.