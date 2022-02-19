The Hamden Journal

Man charged in stabbing death of his roommate

A Brooklyn man has been charged with murder for fatally stabbing his roommate during a fight in their apartment, police said.

Officers responding to a call of an assault at 641 Crown St. in Crown Heights at about 7 p.m. Thursday discovered Steven Beckles, 45, with a stab wound to his chest, cops said. Beckles was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

The roommate, Denie Baptiste, 40, is now charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Baptiste surrendered to police at the 77th Precinct, police and sources said.

“We don’t know what the nature of the argument was about,” an NYPD spokesman said Saturday.

