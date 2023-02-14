Man charged in NYC subway shove incident in Brooklyn

A homeless man was busted Tuesday for allegedly shoving a stranger onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station after yelling, I’m going to kill you,” cops said.

Corey Walcott, 44, is accused of attacking the 66-year-old man around 3 p.m. Saturday while the victim waited for the 2 train at the President Street station in Crown Heights, according to police.

“Prior to being pushed, our victim states the perp came up to him and said ‘I’m going to kill you,’” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at an unrelated news conference.

“He begins to run away. He’s chased by the perpetrator and pushed onto the tracks.”

Transit detectives were able to identify the suspect as Walcott and arrested him in Manhattan at 14th Street and Sixth Avenue, Essig said. Charges against him were pending.





The victim suffered “substantial pain to his body, his wrists and his knees,” Essig said.

Walcott has 19 prior arrests, including multiple counts of forcible touching, criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault, criminal sale of marijuana, fare evasion and criminal possession of a weapon, Essig said.