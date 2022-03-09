Man busted in attempted rape of woman in NYC: cops

The creep who attempted to rape a woman in the Bronx over the summer was busted in Cincinnati and charged this week, cops said.

The violent encounter happened Aug. 9 when Amara Doumbouya, 27, struck up a conversation with the 37-year-old victim at East 163rd Street and Teller Avenue in Concourse Village around 3 a.m., authorities said.

He then forced her into an apartment building, started to remove her clothes and attempted to rape her, authorities said.

The victim resisted and scratched Doumbouya in the face, cops said.

In turn, Doumbouya struck the woman in the face and stomach before bolting with her iPhone, authorities said.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to Lincoln Medical Center.

Doumbouya fled the scene after the attempted rape. NYPD

Doumbouya – who was wearing an orange T-shirt emblazoned with a dark bunny design and the word “Lucky Charm” – fled the scene.

The suspect – who used to live in the Bronx but moved to Cincinnati, according to police sources – was picked up in the Midwest city on Feb. 19, cops said.

He was extradited to the Big Apple and charged with attempted rape, strangulation, burglary and sexual abuse, police said.

Doumbouya was previously busted on Jan. 13, 2021 for allegedly slapping, choking and sexually assaulting a 53-year-old female acquaintance inside his then-apartment on Boston Road in the Bronx, cops said.

He was charged with attempted rape, attempted unlawful imprisonment, attempted criminal obstruction of breathing and attempted assault, police said.

Before that, he was busted on Nov. 17, 2020 for resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marijuana, cops said.