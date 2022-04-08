Man busted for allegedly keeping 28 starving dogs in filthy NYC home

A man was busted this week for packing nearly 30 dogs into a Brooklyn home – leading to the deaths of one of the pooches, officials said.

Jason Nunez, 27, was arrested just after 8 a.m. Monday after authorities found 28 dogs – of various breeds – in many areas of the home on Kent Avenue near Little Nassau Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, authorities said.

Many lacked access to food or clean water, and lived in crates covered in feces and urine, according to a joint press release from the ASPCA and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office. One of the animals even died in its filthy abode, police said.

A number of the dogs appeared to be dehydrated, underweight, and suffered from medical issues including open wounds, ear and skin infections, overgrown nails and dirty hair coats with fecal staining and a stale odor of urine, the release said.

Image shows the horrific living conditions the dogs were found in. Twitter/@NYPDnews

The dogs were found holed up in inhumane living conditions in Brooklyn. Twitter/@NYPDnews

One of the 28 dogs rescued. Terria Clay

Some of the animals were discovered in cages in the basement, which had poor ventilation and a strong odor of ammonia, officials said. Others were found in the backyard.

The animals are now in the care of the ASPCA, which is providing them with medical care and a clean living area, according to the agency.

“Upon arriving at the property, it was clear these animals needed to be immediately removed from the filthy environment where they were living so they could receive much-needed medical treatment and care,” David Little, ASPCA Senior Law Enforcement Liaison, said in a statement.

Nunez, of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with 28 counts of failure to provide proper sustenance, and 28 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal, officials said.

Both charges are misdemeanors, and Nunez was released on a desk appearance ticket.

In a statement, the Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said that there is “no tolerance for animal neglect in Brooklyn.”

“Animals cannot speak for themselves and our Animal Crimes Unit is committed to seeking justice for the innocent dogs who suffered because of the alleged neglectful and inhumane conduct of this defendant,” Gonzalez said.

A day after Nunez’s arrest, he was busted again on Broadway near Fairview Avenue in the Fort George section of Manhattan for threatening to pepper-spray a 34-year-old woman, cops said.

He was charged with menacing, police said.

The circumstances of that incident were unclear Friday.