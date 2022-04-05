Man bludgeoned with brick in broad daylight NYC attack

A 60-year-old man was bludgeoned with a brick in broad daylight on a Harlem street last week, new video shows.

The victim – who lives in a building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 132nd Street – confronted a woman who he believed was stealing packages in the lobby around 3 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The woman then left and returned with two other people – one of whom beat the victim with a brick and repeatedly pummeled him in the middle of the street until he fell to the ground, video released late Monday shows.

A woman the victim confronted about stealing packages left the area and came back with two other people. NYPD

One of the suspects beat the victim with a brick and repeatedly pummeled him until he fell to the ground. NYPD

No arrests have been made. NYPD

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, with severe lacerations, and the attacker took off.

No arrests had been made by Tuesday morning.