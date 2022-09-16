Man beaten with bat, critically hurt in NYC subway station: cops

A man is clinging to life after a duo brutally beat him with a bat and a piece of wood in a Manhattan subway station this week, cops said.

The unidentified victim got into an argument with the pair inside the 57th Street – 7th Avenue station in Midtown around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

The dispute turned violent when one of the men struck the victim in the head with a bat multiple times, cops said.

The unidentified victim was inside the 57th Street-7th Avenue subway station around 4:30 a.m. Thursday when two men bludgeoned him with a baseball bat and a two-by-four during a fight. DCPI

The other suspect allegedly battered him with a two-by-four.

The victim was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition with severe head trauma Friday.

The suspects ran out of the station and have not been caught, authorities said.

Video released by cops late Thursday shows the pair walking together on the sidewalk.