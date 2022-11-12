Man assaults NYC T-Mobile manager, hurls garbage can through window

An Upper West Side T-Mobile manager was assaulted after an unhinged man ran amok, two sources said.

The ugly episode transpired at the T-Mobile store at West 77th Street and Broadway around noon Saturday, according to a witness.

The crazed man was arguing with the store manager and then socked him in the head, the witness told The Post.

“He then went outside and took a metal garbage can on the corner and, first he smashed the door and then he hurled it through the main window and door window,” the woman added.

“I’m deeply unhappy. Every day on Broadway between West 72nd Street and West 79th there are homeless individuals who are high on meth and a danger to our elderly and children,” the woman said.

The extent of the victim’s injuries or if there was an arrest were not immediately available.

“We’re fine. Everybody’s OK,” said a T-Mobile employee who answered the phone Saturday afternoon. The employee confirmed his manager was assaulted and “somebody threw a garbage can at the store.”

As of 2 p.m., the store was closed, the employee said.

Major crimes in the 20th Precinct are up 17 percent through Nov. 6, police data show.

The NYPD did not immediately have details regarding the incident.