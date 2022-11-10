Man arrested over summer shooting that left NYPD cop injured

Cops have busted the alleged gunman who injured an NYPD cop during a firefight over the summer, police said Thursday.

Jah-Mike Woolridge, 27, of Maryland, was slapped with attempted murder and assault charges nearly five months after a stray bullet cut through a patrol car in Brownsville, injuring one of the officers inside.

Cops arrested him in Maryland and he was held on $250,000 cash bail Thursday, according to police and court records.

It was unclear how or when cops caught up with Woolridge, but police officials said he was extradited back to the Big Apple Wednesday.

He was accused of opening fire on another vehicle heading northbound on Legion Street on June 23.

One of the bullets missed and struck a police car on Pitkin Avenue near Legion Street in a car, cops said. Detective Sunjay Verma was injured by shattered glass from the driver’s side window.

A 9 mm gun was found at the scene, but it was unclear if that firearm belonged to Woolridge.