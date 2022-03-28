Man arrested on hate crimes for smashing NYC church windows

A man accused of smashing in the windows of a Queens church with a huge stick has been busted on hate crime charges, police revealed Sunday.

Tonnie Smith, 32, was taken into custody over the attack on the Community Church of Christ in Jamaica earlier this month.

The Queens man was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, cops said.

Police had been hunting Smith ever since he was caught on surveillance cameras allegedly breaking two glass windows at the front of the church on 108th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on March 8.

The footage showed shards of glass flying from both windows in the aftermath.

Smith then fled on foot, according to cops.

The suspect only lives a few blocks away from the church, police said.

A motive for the attack wasn’t immediately clear.