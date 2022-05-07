Man arrested in NYC smash-and-grab handbag robbery

A crew of five thieves walked into a Soho boutique during business hours, and smashed display cases with a hammer before allegedly grabbing $24,700 worth of designer handbags, according to authorities.

Police chased down one of the alleged robbers — 25-year-old Ricardo Forde — after Thursday’s daylight heist at Rebag NYC, a high-end designer resale shop at 390 West Broadway.

Surveillance video showed the crew enter the shop about 4:50 p.m., and then shatter the display cases by swinging at them, according to a criminal complaint.

A hammer was used to break the glass, according to a prosecutor.

Employees and shoppers fled to the back of the store during the frightening scene.

A witness called 911, saying the robbers were seen leaving the store and getting into a 2020 black Jeep Wrangler with Forde allegedly at the wheel, authorities said in the criminal complaint.

Keep up with today’s most important news Stay up on the very latest with Evening Update.

When an NYPD detective saw the car and tried to stop it, Forde allegedly began driving against traffic on West Broadway. The car crashed into another car, and then into the detective’s vehicle, injuring another officer inside, the complaint says.

The detective saw multiple people run from the Jeep, leaving the handbags inside. Forde was stopped by police as he ran north on Sullivan Street, the court document shows.

He was charged with robbery, grand larceny, assault and reckless driving among other counts.

Forde was arraigned in Manhattan criminal court Saturday where bail was set at $25,000.

The robbery was one of several recent ones at resale shops that sell used luxury items.

It’s not the first time the Rebag NYC store had been hit: looters made off with $375,000 worth of goods in a June 2020 robbery.