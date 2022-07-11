Man arrested, charged in murder of rapper Kamir King at NYC studio

A 24-year-old man was busted Monday for fatally shooting a rapper in the head in a suspected attempted robbery at a Midtown recording studio, police said.

Kabal Reyes was charged with murder in the killing of Kamir King, 34, at the makeshift studio on West 37th Street near Ninth Avenue in Manhattan just after midnight May 5, police said.

King was discovered on the third floor of 354 W. 37 St. with a gunshot wound to the head.

King was killed in a suspected attempted robbery at the makeshift studio. Robert Miller

Reyes being brought out of the Midtown South Precinct by NYPD detectives after his arrest on July 11, 2022. Matthew McDermott

A second man, Devon Dillahunt, 24, also was found dead lying in front of the building with a gunshot wound to the body, but it wasn’t clear who shot him, police said.

A gun was recovered outside 350 W. 37 St. near Dillahunt’s body, cops said.

The NYPD had released photos of four men wanted for questioning in connection with the killings.

Devon Dillahunt was also found dead outside of the studio on May 5, 2022. Robert Miller

Photos of four men wanted by NYPD in connection to the crime. DCPI

Multiple people were hanging out at the music studio when four people showed up and gunshots rang out, according to cops and sources.

King was believed to have been targeted in what may have been an attempted robbery, law-enforcement sources said.

At the time, police sources said an unspecified amount of money and marijuana was found in the studio.