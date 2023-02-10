Man arrested after shoving fingers in woman's mouth in NYC: cops

A sicko was busted for allegedly shoving his fingers in a woman’s mouth and knocking her to the ground in Queens this week, authorities said Friday. 

Derek Sanchez, 21, got out of a black SUV and approached the 61-year-old victim on Gates Avenue near Fresh Pond Road around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police said.

He stuck his fingers in the woman’s mouth and shoved her down onto the sidewalk.


Cops released a surveillance image of Derek Sanchez hours before the arrest.
NYPD

Surveillance footage shows the black SUV that cops say Derek Sanchez used.
Sanchez arrived and fled in a black SUV, cops said.
NYPD

Sanchez then got back into the SUV and drove off, heading west on Gates Avenue. 

The victim – who suffered pain and swelling to her mouth – was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. 

Cops are calling the incident a sexually motivated assault.


Footage shows the black SUV that suspect Derek Sanchez allegedly fled in.
Sanchez, who has two previous domestic violence busts, was picked up on a tip early Friday.
NYPD

Sanchez was picked up on a tip just after midnight Friday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault, police said. 

He has two prior domestic violence arrests, according to authorities.