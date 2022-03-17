Man and woman killed in suspected Brooklyn murder-suicide

Man and woman killed in suspected Brooklyn murder-suicide

by

A man and woman were fatally shot in a suspected murder-suicide in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, cops and police sources said. 

Police found the 36-year-old woman and 41-year-old man — both with gunshot wounds to the head — inside the kitchen of an apartment on Gates Avenue and Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 6 a.m., police said. 

The man’s gunshot appeared to be self-inflicted, authorities said. 

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, sources said.
Paul Martinka for the NY Post
Brooklyn murder suicide
The man’s gunshot appeared to be self-inflicted, authorities have now said.
Paul Martinka for the NY Post

The incident is being probed as a murder-suicide, police sources said. 

The relationship between the man and woman was not immediately clear.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.