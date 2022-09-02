Man and woman busted in deadly shooting of TSA worker in NYC: cops

A man and woman have been arrested in connection to the fatal Brooklyn shooting of a TSA worker who was on the phone with his sister, cops said.

Irene Brown, 31, and Richard Barrett, 34, were nabbed Thursday in connection to the May 22 shooting of Donovan Davy, 45, in East Flatbush, authorities said.

They were picked up by members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force, who spotted them driving in a car on the southbound FDR Drive, authorities said.

Both were charged with second-degree murder, with Barrett facing an additional charge for criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the May 22 murder of TSA employee Donovan Davy, 45. Facebook/Donovan Davy

Both suspects were acquaintances of Davy, a TSA employee who was shot in the neck and right leg at the corner of 35th Street and Church Avenue, cops said.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His sister, Pashona Davy, 31, said she heard the gunfire that mortally wounded her brother as the two siblings spoke on the phone.

“I heard gunshots — about three or four,” she previously told The Post of their last phone call. “After that, I didn’t hear anything. I was like, ‘Donovan, Donovan.’ I kept saying it, and he wasn’t responding.”

The motive for the fatal shooting of Donovan Davy was unclear Friday. Facebook/Donovan Davy

She immediately ran to the scene, she said.

“I said, ‘Please, resuscitate him, do CPR.’ They said, ‘We’re gonna try our best,’” she said. “I was trying to run to him and they pulled me away. I was hysterical.”

Doctors were unable to save him.

The motive for the deadly shooting remained unclear Friday.