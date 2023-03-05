Man and woman beaten, called anti-Asian slurs

Three brutes jumped out of an SUV and pummeled a man and woman walking on a Queens street after yelling anti-Asian slurs at the pair, cops said Sunday.

The victims were strolling on Junction Boulevard near 38th Avenue in Flushing around 2:30 p.m. Thursday when a woman in a white Acura SUV shouted “ugly Asian” at them, according to police.

She also threw water at the 44-year-old woman, who is of Asian descent and who was with a 24-year-old man at the time.

The hateful woman and two men who were with her then got out of the vehicle and punched and kicked the victims in the head.

The attackers fled west on Roosevelt Avenue in the SUV.

The victims were taken to area hospitals and treated for injuries to their heads.

The victims were strolling on Junction Boulevard when a woman in a white Acura SUV shouted "ugly Asian" at them.

The woman and two men got out of the vehicle and punched and kicked the victims in the head.



The three suspects are being sought by the NYPD.



The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Police released video of the three suspects getting back into the SUV.

