Man allegedly stabs estranged wife to death inside NYC home: cops

A man stabbed his estranged wife to death at her Bronx home, cops said Wednesday.

Ana Amadiz-Pena, 45, was discovered around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a stab wound to her chest — lying on a bed inside her apartment on Grand Concourse near East 198th Street in Jerome Park, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

Estranged hubby Raul Jose Santos, 40, was arrested hours later, just before 7 p.m., police said.

He was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to authorities.

The couple does not have a documented history of domestic violence, cops said.

Santos has no prior arrests, according to police.

Detectives gather evidence at the entrance of Ana Amadiz-Pena’s apartment in the Bronx. WABC

Ana Amadiz-Pena was fatally wounded in the chest. WABC