Man allegedly robs NYC cannabis shop, returns 4 days later to stab employee

A man allegedly robbed a Manhattan smoke shop Wednesday and returned four days later to stab an employee.

The worker was stabbed in the stomach by the alleged thief inside Cannabis Gifts in the Garment District at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to police and a coworker.

The suspect had tried to steal from the store Wednesday and left behind his backpack, 22-year-old employee Michael Marin told The Post.

He returned to the shop Sunday to get his bag back when he allegedly knifed the staffer.

“The man that robbed us came back and stabbed one of my coworkers,” Marin said.

The man — who was known by shop employees for prior thefts — tried to steal marijuana, but quick-thinking workers grabbed ahold of his backpack to stop him. He wiggled out of his backpack, leaving it behind.

He returned to the scene Sunday demanding employees return his backpack. They refused unless he returned items he reportedly stole from the shop, according to Marin who came to work after the stabbing.

“He came back for his backpack and we’re like ‘Yo, we’re not.. you just robbed us,” Marin explained, seemingly dumbfounded over the suspect’s brazen request.

A shop employee said people try to steal from the cannabis shop every week. Gabriella Bass

The stabbed employee was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Gabriella Bass

The alleged bandit “put a knife to [my coworker] and was like ‘I’m going to kill you! Blah, blah, blah,” he added. “That’s when the altercation happened.”

The suspect stabbed the employee, whose first name is Aziz, and then ran off, according to cops and employees.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. His brother told his coworkers that he was in surgery and doing fine.

Police have not made any arrests in the stabbing, but Marin said they have identified a suspect.

Marin added that they deal with people trying to steal cannabis from their shop on a weekly basis, but never had dealt with violence until Sunday.

“What they do is like oh can I smell [the marijuana]? And then they snatch it,” he said.