Man accused of anti-Asian racism posts video threat to ‘f–k up’ next NYPD funeral

The creep who was caught on camera spewing racist slurs at an Asian NYPD detective allegedly threatened to “f–k up” police funerals — just days before a second slain officer is set to be laid to rest in Manhattan, sources said.

Terrell Harper allegedly posted the disturbing video on his Instagram Stories, which featured a photo that appeared to be NYPD officers lined up outside the funeral Friday for Det. Jason Rivera.

“That’d have been a wet dream to f–k that funeral up, bro,” Harper, 39, sneers in the video, which sources said was posted on Saturday.

“I can’t wait. I’m looking for the next cop funeral. I’m gonna f–k it up, bro. I’m gonna f–k that shit up. That’ll make news ASAP.”

Last year, Harper was recorded calling NYPD Det. Vincent Cheung a “goddamn cat eater” and asking if he was “going to Judo chop” him — prompting the Asian officer to file a first-of-its-kind lawsuit over the hateful attack.

Harper allegedly posted the video threatening cop funerals on his private account @Relly_Rebel — but it began making its rounds on Twitter over the weekend.

The NYPD was investigating the threats, a police spokesman said.

Harper’s alleged threats come just days before Officer Wilbert Mora’s funeral Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where his partner Rivera was also laid to rest. The two young officers were gunned down during a domestic violence call in the Bronx on Jan. 21 and died days later.

“I’m f–king their next funeral up,” Harper says in the video. “You n—–s better not die no time soon because I’m gonna f–k your funeral up. … Son, that’s going to be my new threat to them. I can’t wait for one of you all to die so I can f–k your funeral up, n—-a.”

The casket of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera brought out of St. Patrick’s Cathedral. ZUMAPRESS.com

Officer Wilbert Mora and Detective Jason Rivera were laid to rest at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. AP

Terrell Harper mentions having sexual dreams about causing havoc at the NYPD officer’s funeral. Stephen Yang

Harper, whose last known address is in Neptune, New Jersey, has three prior arrests in New York City, sources said.

He was charged with making terroristic threats and menacing in the third degree on Dec. 8, 2020. He was also hit with an unlawful assembly charge on June 5, 2021.

The self-declared activist’s Instagram page includes a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a man who purportedly committed suicide after an altercation with NYPD.

He could not be reached for comment.

Sources said police are always on high alert for attacks at large gatherings — and that Wednesday will be no exception.

Additional reporting by C.J. Sullivan, David Meyer and Larry Celona